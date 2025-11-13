Barrackpore Police roll out road safety ludo

Kolkata: In a creative bid to promote road safety, the Barrackpore Police Commissionerate has launched a unique awareness campaign titled ‘Path Nirapotta Sachetanata Ludo’ (Road Safety Awareness Ludo). As part of the initiative, specially designed Ludo and Snakes & Ladders boards were distributed among

bikers, auto and toto drivers across the town.

The colourful game boards carry important road safety messages—for instance, a player without a helmet lands on a snake and slides down, while using a seat belt earns a ladder to move ahead. Basic safety rules and slogans are also printed on the boards to make learning both fun and engaging.

Speaking about the initiative, DCP (Traffic) Amlan Kusum Ghosh said: “We wanted to spread awareness in a way that connects with people in their everyday lives. ‘Path Nirapotta Sachenata Ludo’ is a reminder that following traffic rules is not a game, but it can save lives.”

Local toto driver Santu Saha appreciated the move, saying: “This is the first time we’ve seen such a fun way to learn traffic rules. It makes us more conscious while driving.”

The Commissionerate has also launched ‘U-Turn’, another ongoing road safety drive aimed at encouraging disciplined bike driving and responsible road behaviour.