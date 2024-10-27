Barrackpore: Mother arrested for strangling 11-year-old daughter

Kolkata: In a tragic incident, an 11-year-old girl was allegedly murdered by her mother in Barrackpore. The incident occurred on Friday evening in the Anandapuri’s D Road area, under the jurisdiction of Titagarh Police Station. The victim, Rajanya Ghosh, was a student at a private English medium school. It was learnt that due to continuous rainfall on Friday, the family comprising the mother, daughter, and father was at home. The mother and daughter were in a separate room. When the father, Indrajit Ghosh, woke up in the evening, he called out to his wife and daughter but received no response. Finding the door locked from the inside, he sought help from neighbours. When they also failed to get a response, the police were informed.

Officers from Titagarh Police Station arrived and broke down the door. They found the girl lying unconscious on the bed, with the mother sitting on the floor beside her. The girl was rushed to Barrackpore BN Bose SD Hospital, where doctors declared her dead. Preliminary police investigations suggest that Rajanya was strangulated. Following a complaint lodged by the father, the mother, Kabita Ghosh, was taken into custody and later arrested. Police said that Kabita Ghosh was suffering from schizophrenia, a mental disorder.