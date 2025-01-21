Barrackpore: Major fire breaks out at commercial building

Kolkata: A major fire broke out at a commercial building in Barrackpore near the Railway station on Tuesday afternoon triggering panic among the local residents.

Four fire tenders doused the flames after nearly three hours. No injury was reported. According to sources, on Tuesday around 4:30 pm, a fire broke out at a commercial building located on Ghosh Para road where a popular mughal cuisine restaurant along with a cafeteria and a garments’ showroom are located. On the back portion of the building, there is a multiplex.

After the fire broke out, the multiplex, restaurant, cafeteria and the garments’ showroom were immediately evacuated. Police and fire brigade were also informed. Before the fire tenders could reach the spot, the flames had already started spreading. Barrackpore MLA Raj Chakraborty rushed to the spot and took stock of the situation. Around 6:30 pm, the blaze was controlled and the flames were completely doused 40 minutes later. It is suspected that the fire broke out at the cafeteria and subsequently spread to other places. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Controversy cropped up about whether the commercial building was equipped with a firefighting system.