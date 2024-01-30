Barrackpore: BJP workers clash with cops

Kolkata: The Chiria More area in Barrackpore turned into a battlefield over the BJP’s law violation movement on Monday afternoon. Police had to resort to lathi charge, use a water cannon and fire tear gas shells to disperse the violent mob. Police have detained several BJP workers in connection with the incident.



Though BJP claimed that police attacked their workers deliberately and without any provocation, police dismissed the allegations and claimed that cops were compelled to act to maintain the law and order situation.

BJP held a law violation protest rally from Lalkuthi in Barrackpore. BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar was leading the march. When it reached Chiria More, police directed the BJP workers to stop and disperse. But they allegedly turned violent and tried to break the barricade. Majumdar was also seen breaking a barricade to move forward towards the office of Commissioner of Police, Barrackpore, Alok Rajoria. When police tried to stop the violent BJP workers, stones were pelted. Police initially used a water cannon to disperse BJP leaders. When BJP workers kept pelting stones, cops were forced to resort to lathi charge and fire tear gas shells. Over the clash, traffic movement stopped in all areas.

Till the last reports came in, Majumdar was demonstrating outside of the Titagarh Police Station and as a result vehicular movement on B T Road was reportedly stopped.