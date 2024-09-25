Baro Sholmari Gram Panchayat Upa Pradhan joins Trinamool

COOCH BEHAR: Swapna Majumdar Sarkar, the Upa Pradhan of Baro Sholmari Gram Panchayat in Mathabhanga-II Block, has left the BJP to join the Trinamool Congress (TMC).

The transition was marked by a formal welcome from TMC District president Abhijit De Bhowmik, who presented her with the party flag during a ceremony at the Cooch Behar District TMC office on Tuesday. Several other BJP workers also switched allegiance along with her.

During the event, Bhowmik stated: “In the last Panchayat elections, we lost in six Gram Panchayats within the Mathabhanga-II Block, including Baro Sholmari Gram Panchayat. Today, with the Upa Pradhan’s defection, we are confident in regaining support in the area.” He further emphasised that since the Lok Sabha elections, over 170 BJP Panchayat members have defected to TMC, all driven by a desire for development.“Their primary goal is progress, which they believe can be achieved through our party,” De Bhowmik added.