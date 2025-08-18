Barnagar: TMC councillor’s house ‘attacked by 3 women’

Kolkata: Tension spread in Barnagar after a councillor’s house was vandalised by three women late on Thursday night.

According to sources, Anjan Pal, the councillor of Ward 17 of the Barnagar Municipality and also a Chairman in Council (CIC) member was sleeping in his room on Thursday night when he woke up to the sound of glass being broken.

When he looked through the window, saw a woman holding a bamboo stick vandalising the window panes. In the CCTV footage, two more women were seen joining the earlier one after a while. After a few moments, they left.

Later Pal lodged a complaint at the Barnagar Police Station alleging that the attack was made purposefully.

He also suspected that the women were the members of the protest event ‘reclaim the night’.

Pal further alleged that the women were drunk. Police have started a probe and questioned a few persons in this regard.

Pal and his family members, however, are terrified after the incident. Besides lodging a complaint with the police, the Councillor has informed about the incident to the party leadership.