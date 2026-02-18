Barking deer killed in hit-and-run on NH-31C

ALIPURDUAR: An adult barking deer was killed after being hit by a speeding vehicle on National Highway 31C near Majherdabri Tea Garden in Paschim Damanpur, Alipurduar, around 2 pm on Wednesday.



The vehicle fled the scene and remains unidentified. Officials of the Buxa Tiger Reserve have sought police assistance to trace the vehicle by examining CCTV footage installed along the highway. Field Director Kumar Bimal termed the incident unfortunate, saying repeated awareness drives urging motorists to slow down through forest corridors have failed to prevent such wildlife casualties.