Barasat–B Garden route: Private buses roll out UPI fare payments

Kolkata: Private buses on the Barasat–Botanical Garden route in Howrah have rolled out QR code-based UPI fare payments to eliminate the age-old problem of loose change.

Launched as a pilot with three buses, the initiative has now expanded to eight vehicles, with plans to cover the entire fleet of 38. Commuters can scan UPI QR codes displayed inside the buses and pay digitally, with a voice-enabled system instantly confirming fare receipt.

The move comes as a relief to both conductors and passengers, who have long clashed over torn and scarce low-denomination notes, particularly Rs 10 and Rs 20. “Everyday we face arguments. Passengers hand over damaged notes but won’t accept the same in return,” said a conductor.

The Barasat–B Garden route, one of the busiest in the city, connects major locations including Nabanna, Exide, Gariahat, Salt Lake Sector V, Newtown and the airport. While digital payments have become routine in tea stalls, salons and local markets, Kolkata’s private buses have so far remained outside the digital payment ecosystem.

Suman Basu, secretary of the route committee, cited the rising cost of sourcing change as a key reason behind the move. “Coins of Rs 2 and Rs 5, or even Rs 10 notes, have become scarce. Earlier, we had to pay Rs 4 for every Rs 100 worth of change; now it’s gone up to R 12–14. This black market for change was unsustainable, so we adopted online payments. It’s already proving beneficial,” he said.

In some cases, conductors were forced to forgo fare collection due to the lack of change, resulting in daily revenue losses. The digital payment system has already begun to resolve that issue, ensuring more accurate and consistent collections.

The move mirrors ongoing efforts in state-run buses, where the Yatri Sathi App now allows online ticket booking for 16 routes connecting to the airport. Rahul Chatterjee, general secretary of the All Bengal Bus Minibus Samannay Samity, welcomed the initiative. “Long-distance buses had already adopted digital payments. Now, local routes are catching up. With the ongoing change crisis, UPI fare collection is becoming a necessary alternative,” he said.