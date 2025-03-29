Barasat: Woman killed as motorcycle hits her

Kolkata: A pedestrian was killed in a road accident after being hit by a motorcycle which was taking part in street racing on Thursday night near Duttapukur in Barasat.

Local residents had gheroad the cops at the accident spot and put up a blockade on Jessore Road alleging police inaction. A large contingent of police led by senior officers of Barasat Police District controlled the situation. The blockade was withdrawn after cops assured necessary action against the errant motorists. The offending motorcyclist was arrested and the two-wheeler has been seized.

On Thursday night, a woman Ashima Das (50) lived at Mondalgachhi area in Duttapukur. While she was walking along Jessore Road sometime after 10 pm, a motorcycle moving at a high speed hit her from behind, resulting in critical injuries. When she was rushed to the Barasat Hospital, she was declared brought dead.

Meanwhile, local residents detained the offending motorcyclist and alleged that he was racing with a few other motorcyclists when he hit the woman. The residents reportedly claimed that every night a group of youths ride their motorcycles in a rash and negligent manner but no action is taken by the cops.