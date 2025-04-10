Barasat: Two youths detained for killing dog using airgun

Kolkata: Two youths were detained for killing a stray dog using an airgun which is usually used to hunt birds in Ardebak area of Barasat.

According to sources, a youth used to shoot birds using an airgun often. Despite local residents complaining about it repeatedly, he allegedly did not bother to hear them. On Thursday, local residents heard a gunshot and when they came out of their homes, found a stray dog lying dead with a gunshot injury. Suspecting the youth as the culprit, when the residents started questioning him, the accused reportedly said that it was an accident. Immediately, police were informed. Later, the residents alleged that the youth who used to kill birds had shot the dog. After that police detained the accused youth and seized the air gun.

Local residents reportedly alleged that despite the youth and his parents being warned, they did not pay heed to anybody. On several occasions, the residents got saved from getting hit. Police have started an inquiry to find out whether any permission was obtained to keep the airgun.