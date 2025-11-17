Barasat Police launches ‘Jigyasa’ podcast

Kolkata: The Superintendent of Police (SP) of Barasat Police District, Pratiksha Jharkharia, has launched a new podcast series titled ‘Jigyasa’ to raise public awareness on policing issues, emerging crime trends and ways to stay safe.

The series will also guide citizens on how to respond during emergencies, among other topics. The podcast will stream live every Friday at 4 pm on the official Facebook page of the Barasat Police District.

The first episode focused on cybercrime and was hosted by two school students who appeared as guests. In the forthcoming episodes, police personnel from the district will anchor the sessions. Sources said the initiative follows the increasing popularity of podcasts as a mode of communication on social media.