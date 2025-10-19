Barasat Police launch website to assist visitors during Kali Puja

Kolkata: Once a quiet township in North 24 Parganas, Barasat has, over decades, earned a place of distinction for its annual Kali Puja celebrations. What began as modest local devotions has transformed into a dazzling cultural phenomenon—every year the town becomes a luminous host to themed pandals, glittering lights and an influx of devotees from across the region. Barasat’s Kali Puja is described as “second only to Kolkata’s Durga Puja” in scale and spectacle. The heritage of community participation, artistic creativity and ritual devotion converge here to make the festival more than just a puja — it’s a landmark in Bengal’s cultural calendar.

Ahead of Kali Puja 2025, Barasat Police have launched a dedicated website—kalipujabarasat.in—to help visitors and residents with real-time updates and guidance during the festive days. The website provides essential details such as traffic restrictions, “no-entry” zones, parking areas, emergency helpline numbers and a digital map of the Puja area.According to police sources, special traffic arrangements will be in place from October 19 to 23, between 4 pm and 4 am, covering major routes across Barasat and Madhyamgram. Residents living along restricted roads will be required to carry valid identity proof, such as Aadhaar cards, voter cards or even electricity bills to access their homes during the no-entry hours.

To assist visitors on the ground, 10 large display boards will be installed at key junctions, showing directions and safety guidelines. The police have also assured enhanced surveillance through CCTV cameras and increased deployment of officers to ensure crowd control and smooth movement of vehicles.

Officials said the initiative aims to make the experience safer and more convenient for both residents and visitors. “The website will act as a one-stop information portal for everyone participating in the festivities,” a senior officer said. The AASuperintendent of Police, Barasat Police District, Pratiksha Jharkhariya said “I directed them to barricade the footpaths, the way we see it near Kolkata Puja pandals. We’ll try our best to maintain order and secure safety.”