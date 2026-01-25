Barasat Police debunk ‘Saraswati Puja blocked’ claims; warns against spreading misinformation

KOLKATA: Barasat District Police issued a statement addressing claims that police and local authorities had stopped school students from celebrating Saraswati Puja, calling them misinformation. According to sources, Barasat Police recently noticed social media posts falsely claiming that a school Saraswati Puja was blocked due to “communal” issues. Police acted promptly to stop a group attempting to hold the Puja without permission. It was clarified that the school had not organised the Puja for a long time.

In a statement on social media, police authorities stated: “Barasat Police District has noticed the circulation of false and misleading social media posts regarding Saraswati Puja in a school under its jurisdiction. Facts: The school authority, after consultation with stakeholders, did not permit the puja inside the campus as organisers were not members of school but did not oppose its celebration. Saraswati Puja was held smoothly at a nearby location with no objection from any stakeholder. No directive was issued by the administration or police to prohibit any religious observance. Barasat Police urges the public not to share unverified content and warns that strict legal action will be taken against those spreading misinformation aimed at disturbing communal harmony.”