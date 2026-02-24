Barasat Police busts fake car selling racket, six arrested

Kolkata: A racket accused of duping people on the pretext of selling cars was busted by Barasat Police on Monday. The accused posted advertisements on social media to lure potential customers.



According to police, Murshidabad’s Netajul Sheikh recently spotted an advertisement on Facebook stating that an SUV was up for sale at a very low price. When he contacted the mobile number mentioned, Netajul was asked to come to Nilganj Bazar to meet the seller and the price for the SUV was fixed at Rs 2.5 lakh.

On February 19, Netajul reached Nilganj Bazar, where members of the racket met him and took him to a house to complete the deal.

There, they collected the money from Netajul and asked him to wait while they brought the car and handed it over to him with all the necessary papers. Netajul waited, but nobody returned.

Netajul then understood that he had been duped. He immediately lodged a complaint at Duttapukur Police Station in this regard.

Following the complaint, police pressed into action and arrested Sahadat Mondal alias Babu, Nematulla Khan alias Kalu alias Nematul, Sujit Biswas alias Anju Biswas, and Babu Biswas alias Bidyut Biswas. All of them are residents of Duttapukur. Later, Sheikh Salman of Ashoknagar and Masadur Rahaman of Duttapukur were also arrested. Rs 2.15 lakh has been recovered from them so far.