Barasat: Megacity Nursing Home fined Rs 10L for negligence

Kolkata: The West Bengal Clinical Establishment Regulatory Commission (WBCERC) on Monday imposed a fine of Rs 10 lakh on Megacity Nursing Home in North 24-Parganas’ Barasat after the regulatory body found negligence on the part of the nursing home.

The Commission had earlier asked the hospital to pay Rs 2 lakh as interim compensation to the family. It had also told the family that they could approach West Bengal Medical Council if they had any complaint against the doctor. The nursing home did not pay the amount.

The WBCERC heard the case again and directed the nursing home to pay Rs 10 lakh compensation including Rs 2 lakh which was pronounced earlier. A pregnant woman was under the doctor’s supervision ever since the early days of her pregnancy. She was admitted to the nursing home in October 2019.

The woman gave birth to a baby in the morning. Complications started soon thereafter, but no doctor allegedly examined her. She passed away around 5.30 pm.

Megacity Nursing Home did not take necessary steps when a 25-year-old woman’s condition was deteriorating. The hospital said during an earlier hearing in 2021 said that they had alerted the doctor who was treating the woman, but he did not turn up.