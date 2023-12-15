Barasat: Medical student dies of dengue

Kolkata: Prithviraj Das (21), a third year medical student from the National Medical College and Hospital reportedly died of dengue shock syndrome at a private hospital in North 24-Parganas’ Barasat. He was suffering from fever and later got admitted to the hospital.



It is still a matter of concern for the health officials as dengue deaths are still being reported in the middle of December when the lowest temperature in Kolkata and its adjoining areas is hovering around 15 degree Celsius.

Dengue cases are being reported in the state due to fluctuating weather, said health experts. They have also pointed out that the rise and fall in the mercury in quick succession are causing health hazards among people.

Experts have also cautioned people to be careful against dengue as the current weather system may trigger a spike in cases. The doctors have also advised patients not to take medicines on their own.

Some infections are common at this time of the year when the temperature fluctuates.

The health experts have also warned not to ignore common cold and cough amid the current fluctuating weather.

They said that as the lowest temperature has reached 15 degree Celsius there is still a risk for a spread of

dengue infection.