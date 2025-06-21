Barasat: Med student found dead in police quarters

Kolkata: The decomposed body of a 26-year-old medical student was found hanging inside a police residential quarter in Barasat on Saturday morning, prompting a police investigation into what "prima facie" is being suspected as suicide. Locals noticed a foul smell emanating from the premises and when repeated knocks on the door went unanswered, they informed the police. Police reached the spot and recovered the body, which was identified to be of Debojyoti Ghosh. The body was sent for post-mortem. Debojyoti had completed his MBBS from Nilratan Sircar Medical College and was pursuing an MD at Barasat Medical College.

His father, Dilip Ghosh, a Bengal Police driver currently posted at Doltala Police Lines, was at his newly purchased flat in Dum Dum when he was informed of his son’s death. Debojyoti’s mother, Rebati Ghosh, was at her parental home in Nadia at the time. Initial investigation suggests that Debojyoti may have died by suicide around June 18. However, no suicide note has been recovered. The victim’s mother has accused Debojyoti’s uncle and aunt of involvement in his death. She alleged that they administered incorrect medication that adversely affected his health and even claimed that black magic may have been used, pushing her son into depression. She said Bebojyoti was consulting a doctor. “Though no suicide note was found from the site, it prima facie appears to be an act of suicide. However, we are exploring all angles and are speaking with the victim's family members for further leads in the case,” said a senior police official.