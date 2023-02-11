Barasat Med College gives fresh lease of life to two patients

Kolkata: Barasat Medical College and Hospital performed two critical surgeries on Saturday.

According to hospital sources, Swapan Sarkar (60), a resident of Gaighata in North 24-Parganas was taken to the outpatient department of Surgery with a tumour on his hand weighing around 5-kg.

Assistant Professor Dr Alok Kumar Moulik examined the patient then a team of doctors led by Dr Moulik and Dr Niloy Narayan Sarkar conducted the surgery successfully.

In another incident, Mohar Ali (70), a resident of Barasat was taken to the hospital with a complaint of burning sensation in his mouth.

After examination the ENT doctors found that the patient was suffering from precancerous lesions of the oral cavity, stage I cancer.

Maxillofacial surgeon Dr Smarajit Chowdhury and Dr Moulik performed a surgery on the patient.