Barasat: Fierce 4-cornered duel as Kakoli Ghosh aims for 4th term

Kolkata: As Bengal approaches the final phase of the Lok Sabha polls, the political atmosphere in the Barasat Lok Sabha constituency, which votes on June 1, is embroiled in a four-cornered electoral battle. At the heart of this contest is Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, a three-time MP aiming for a fourth consecutive term.



Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate Ghosh Dastidar has a slight edge as she is expected to gain the entirety of the Muslim votes in this constituency which makes up 27 per cent of the total electorate. The BJP on the other hand is relying upon reverse-polarisation among Hindus, especially the Matua community by enkindling CAA or NRC sentiments. BJP’s Swapan Majumdar has been trying hard to match Ghosh Dastidar in terms of ground presence and intensity of the campaign.

Forward Bloc candidate Sanjib Chatterjee is also in the fray who has been trying to revitalize a political organisation which is on the decay for so long and to convince the voters that Left Front has a prospect. The AISF’s decision to field a candidate from Barasat has turned the election here into a four-cornered contest.

The three-way division of anti-incumbency votes is a factor of comfort for the TMC this time, as it prevents the BJP from achieving near-complete Hindu consolidation in

the constituency.

TMC’s advantage is the fact that the party has control over all the seven assembly segments falling under Barasat LS with all the party MLAs galvanizing their individual support bases in favour of Ghosh Dastidar. Despite Modi’s double rallies under Barasat LS, the ruling party’s strong organisational base in the state might hinder any significant advantage for his party candidate.

TMC is confident in Dastidar’s victory, asserting that the people have witnessed substantial development under her tenure. The outgoing MP claimed she effectively utilised the MPLAD fund and other state schemes to bring about progress in the constituency.

CCTVs have been installed at a cost of Rs 97 lakh, to strengthen security in Barasat and Ashokenagar Assembly constituencies. Solar projects are being installed in several places, including Deganga and Barasat at an estimated cost of Rs 1.3 crore. Barasat, a constituency with a significant minority population, has seen improvements in village road networks, infrastructure, and the public distribution system under the state government. Moreover, state government’s Lakshmir Bhandar has uplifted the socio-economic conditions of women.

However, regular traffic jams along the national highways remains a major concern. Purified arsenic-free drinking water is still not delivered in several parts. A proposed dumping ground was expected to be established in Barasat but this plan never materialised.The Barasat seat comprises 7 Assembly segments, including Habra, Ashoknagar, Rajarhatnewtown, Bidhannagar, Madhyamgram, Barasat, Deganga.

In the 2019 LS polls, Ghosh Dastidar won the seat with a margin of 110,169 votes with a vote share of 46.00 per cent and defeated Mrinal Kanti Debnath from BJP who got 538,275 votes (38.55 per cent).

In the 2014 Lok Sabha, Ghosh Dastidar won the seat and was polled 525,387 votes with a vote share of 41.36 per cent.