Barasat Dist Hosp to get hybrid critical care unit

kolkata: As a part of the state government’s overall plan to strengthen critical care infrastructure in the district hospitals and medical colleges, the Barasat District Hospital that was recently upgraded to medical college is set to get a hybrid CCU.



Health department has issued an order sanctioning funds for setting up the critical care infrastructure. Chief Medical Officer of Health in North 24-Parganas has been directed to release the funds. The state Health department is in the process of setting up ‘hybrid CCU’ at more than 79 government hospitals across Bengal. It will further boost up infrastructure in critical care.

“It is being developed in such a manner so that the model can be followed by the hospitals. The size of the hybrid CCU may differ from one hospital to another, depending upon their availability of space,” said a senior Health department official.

According to the official, the standard model will be followed by all the hospitals while setting up the ‘hybrid CCU’, which is a specially-designed critical care unit. The model is being prepared by the department so that it can be replicated by all the hospitals, where hybrid critical care units will come up. In each ‘hybrid CCU’ there will be 6 beds fitted with a ventilation system, while 18 beds will have critical care support.

Health department has prepared the standard model regarding hybrid CCU on the basis of the suggestions given by some experts in the field.

Following the instruction of Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the state government has given utmost importance to the expansion of critical care to combat Covid situation. A series of equipment are being procured in the district hospitals from time to time, including Bubble CPAP, BiPAP. After the Covid pandemic broke out, the Health department felt the necessity of strengthening infrastructure in critical care as the elderly people with comorbidities mostly required CCU intervention.