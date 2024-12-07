Barasat-Bongaon: Crack in Rly track hits services

Kolkata: A crack in the railway track near Bongaon Station disrupted train services on Saturday morning in the Barasat-Bangaon line of the Sealdah Division for over half an hour.

Sources reported that railway staff noticed the crack as a train was approaching the station. Repair work began immediately after a local train to Majherhat departed at 9:50 am. For passenger safety, train services on both the Up and Down lines were suspended.

Normal services were restored after nearly one hour, but the incident caused delays for several trains in the section.

The disruption during peak hours inconvenienced passengers, many of whom faced delays and had to seek alternative modes of transport.