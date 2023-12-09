Barasat: BJP leader held on charge of rape

Kolkata: A BJP leader of Barasat area was arrested on Thursday on charge of rape.



According to sources, the accused identified as Pritam Roy (32) of Ward 10, Barasat Municipality claims himself as a leader of BJP in his area. On social media, he reportedly made friends with a woman and subsequently got involved in a relationship with her.

It is alleged that a few days ago Pritam asked the woman to come to his house. When the woman arrived, she found there was nobody present other than the BJP leader. It is alleged that Pritam sexually tortured the woman. On Thursday morning, the woman lodged a complaint at the Barasat Police Station against Pritam. Later in the afternoon, the accused was arrested. Local BJP leadership, however, claimed that there is no such leader present in the area.