Baranagar: Three of a family found dead at home

Kolkata: Bodies of three persons of a family were found on Friday morning in a decomposed condition in Baranagar.



Sources said the deceased persons, identified as Shankar Haldar, Bappa Haldar and Barno Haldar, belong to the same family. The corpses are of the father, son and grandson. Shankar (70) used to live with his son Bappa and grandson Barno at their house in Niranjan Sen Nagar of Baranagar. Bappa’s wife left the house a few years ago over some family issues. Local people told the cops that the members of the Haldar family were generally seen in the area but since Thursday they were not seen outside their home.

On Sunday morning, a stench from the Haldar family’s house led the locals to inform the cops. Police personnel from Baranagar Police Station broke the main door and found Shankar and Barno inside a room while Bappa was found in another room.

Police spotted an injury mark on the back of Barno’s head. It is suspected that Bappa murdered his father and son and then committed suicide. However, a probe has been launched to ascertain any foul play.