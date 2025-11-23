Baranagar shootout: 4 people held

Kolkata: In a major twist to the Baranagar shootout case, four persons—including the wife of the target—were arrested on Sunday for allegedly plotting the attack.

On Friday morning, two motorcycle-borne miscreants opened fire at Bikash Majumdar of Northern Park, Baranagar, an employee of the state Transport department. Majumdar had stepped out to throw garbage, as he usually did, when the motorcycle approached and one of the assailants fired at him. The bullet narrowly missed him as he ducked, but he sustained minor injuries on his skin from the gunpowder discharge.

Majumdar initially told police that he had no idea who might want to harm him. Neighbours also described him as a quiet, peace-loving man. However, during questioning, police detected inconsistencies in the statement of his wife, Rekha Majumdar. When confronted further, she confessed that her partner in an illicit relationship had hired contract killers to eliminate Bikash. Based on Rekha’s statement, police picked up her paramour, Pradip Dey, from his residence in Metiabruz. Interrogation of Dey led investigators to two alleged contract killers—Sushant Adak and Md. Shamim Laskar. Police learned that Dey had handed the contract to Adak, who then brought Laskar into the plan.

The police have not disclosed how much money was paid for the contract.According to investigators, on Friday Adak rode the motorcycle while Laskar sat on the pillion and fired the shot. All four accused have been taken into custody and investigation is underway.