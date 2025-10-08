Baranagar murder case: 3 more held

Kolkata: Police have arrested three more persons in connection with the murder of jewellery store owner Shankar Jana in Baranagar, who was beaten to death during a robbery on October 4.

Soon after the incident, police arrested Sanjay Maiti, identified as the mastermind behind the crime. Based on his interrogation, another accused, Surajit Sikdar, was picked up for helping Maiti conduct a recce of the area before the robbery. Investigations revealed that Maiti, while lodged in jail earlier in a fraud case, had met Rakesh Das, an accused in a 2022 murder case in the Amherst Street area. Through Rakesh, Maiti allegedly hired three miscreants from Jharkhand to

execute the robbery.

Police have also arrested two of the Jharkhand-based miscreants involved in the assault on Jana. One more accused from Jharkhand is absconding. Police sources said they are likely to “show arrest” of Rakesh Das.

Barrackpore Police Commissioner Murli Dhar said: “It is not that the miscreants were hired for a fixed amount. They were told they would get a share if the operation succeeded. Another accused from Jharkhand is yet to be arrested. The two held from Jharkhand have been remanded to seven days’ police custody.”