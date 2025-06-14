Bar manager shot in Dum Dum, one detained

Kolkata: A bar manager in North Dum Dum’s Mathkal area was shot and critically injured late on Friday night, following an earlier altercation between the bar staff and a group of customers, sources said. The incident occurred around 1 am, as the manager, identified as Pintu Rudra, was returning home to Sodepur. According to police sources, he was intercepted in front of the bar, situated near the Belghoria Expressway, by a group of men—one of whom reportedly drew a firearm and fired three rounds at him.

One bullet struck Rudra in the abdomen. Rudra collapsed on the spot, bleeding profusely, and was rushed to RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. According to sources, he was later shifted to a private hospital on the EM Bypass. Police have launched an investigation and are reviewing CCTV footage from the area. According to police sources, one person has been detained for questioning and a search is underway to trace the other suspects, including the alleged shooter. Locals claimed that a group of three men, including the alleged attacker, had visited the bar earlier in the evening. An argument had reportedly broken out between the staff and the group over a broken bottle. Rudra had intervened to defuse the situation, and the men eventually left. However, the same group allegedly returned later that night and attacked Rudra. Police are currently verifying these claims as part of the ongoing probe.