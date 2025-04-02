Bar dancer found dead in Baguiati

Kolkata: In a mysterious circumstance, the body of a bar dancer was found from a flat in Baguiati on Tuesday morning.

According to sources, the deceased identified as Manisha Roy lived at a flat in Deshbandhunagar area in Baguiati. Her birthday was on Monday. To celebrate Roy’s birthday, a friend of his had come from Odisha. On Tuesday morning, neighbours of Roy came to know from Roy’s friend that she died but the youth claimed he was sleeping in another room and did not know how she died. After recovering the body, cops found an injury mark on her throat. Later police arrested Roy’s friend and interrogated him.