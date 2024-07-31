Bar-cum-restaurant, several cars vandalised

Kolkata: A group of miscreants allegedly vandalized a bar cum restaurant and several parked cars in Anandapur area on Monday night.



According to sources, on Monday night, a group of about 10 miscreants barged in at a bar-cum-restaurant located adjacent to the Eastern Metropolitan (EM) Bypass. It is alleged that the miscreants broke the CCTV cameras and also assaulted the staff of the bar. Also, several cars belonging to the customers of the said bar-cum-restaurant which were parked have also been vandalised. The restaurant authorities reportedly claimed that the miscreants attacked them without any provocation.

Later a complaint was lodged at the Anandapur police station following which a probe has been initiated. Police have collected the CCTV footage before those were broken and have detained a few persons. It is suspected that the attack on Monday night was an outcome of some sort of old enmity. However, the actual motive behind the attack is yet to be found. Sources informed that a few of the miscreants have been identified by the cops of Anandapur Police Station and a massive manhunt is on to nab them.