Bar Association of Darjeeling calls off ceasework

Darjeeling: The Bar Association of Darjeeling has called off the ongoing casework that had been on since January 27.

The casework had been called in protest against two toilets that members of the Bar Association used to use. “We had a meeting on Tuesday with the PWD, district administration and Judicial administration.

The matter has been settled amicably. From Wednesday work will resume normally at the Darjeeling Court,” stated Pranay Rai, Vice President, Darjeeling Bar Association.