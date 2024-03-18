Bantala plastic factory gutted in fire, none hurt

Kolkata: A plastic factory was gutted in the Bantala area under the jurisdiction of Anandapur after a major fire broke out on Sunday afternoon. Ten fire tenders doused the flames after almost three hours. However, no injury



was reported. Sources said, around 3:30 pm on Sunday fire broke out at the said plastic factory in Lalkuthi area of Bantala. Local residents heard explosions. Initially, the residents tried to control the flames but failed. Later, three fire tenders were pressed into action while seven more fire tenders were sent to the spot judging the situation. Flames were completely doused around 6:30 pm.

As it was a Sunday, nobody was in the factory when the fire broke out. It is suspected that a short circuit might have triggered the fire.