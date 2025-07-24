Banshihari: Two arrested in trader shooting case

BALURGHAT: In a significant breakthrough in the July 21 shooting of a vegetable trader in South Dinajpur’s Banshihari block, police have arrested two youths from North Dinajpur.

The accused, Saziruddin Sarkar (39) of Baliapara and Khuda Bux (32) of Namaniya—both residents under Itahar Police Station—were arrested with help from Itahar police and brought to Banshihari Police Station for questioning on Wednesday.

The investigation is being supervised by Gangarampur Subdivisional Additional SP Indrajit Sarkar, SDPO Dipanjan Bhattacharya and senior officers. The victim, Manojit Mondal (42) of Buniadpur, was shot by four masked assailants while returning home around 9:30 pm after collecting payments in the Mehedi Para area. He was driving a vehicle when he was followed and attacked by two motorcycles.

Family members of the accused protested outside the police station, claiming the duo had been falsely implicated. The two were produced before the Gangarampur Sub-Divisional Court around 5 pm. Court granted five days of police custody.

“We are investigating the involvement of other suspects,” said Additional SP Indrajit Sarkar.