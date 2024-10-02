Bansdroni: Schoolboy dies after being hit by payloader

Kolkata: Situation in the Bansdroni area became tense after a school student was run over by a payloader on Wednesday morning.



A clash broke out over the accident between the agitating local residents and the police where some outsiders allegedly got involved. Police personnel were also allegedly harassed by the agitators. In the afternoon, Deputy Commissioner (DC) of South suburban Division, Bidisha Kalita went to the spot along with a large contingent of police forces and brought the situation under control.

Sources said on Wednesday morning, a student of class IX left home for tuition class. Near Dinesh Nagar auto stand, the student was reportedly standing on the side of the road with his bicycle, waiting for a payloader to pass. It is alleged that the payloader driver was driving in a rash and negligent manner and due to which he ran over the student. Local residents witnessing the accident immediately intercepted the payloader but the driver somehow managed to flee.

When police arrived, local residents started agitating against the cops alleging that the police had become inefficient. To tackle the situation, when OC of Patuli Police Station reached the spot, he was surrounded by the agitators and was compelled to stand on the mud. It is also alleged that the OC was manhandled as well. Later, a large contingent of police force arrived and the agitators were chased away.

Amidst the police action, some outsiders, claiming to be police, allegedly assaulted a few local residents.

Later, DC SSD went to the spot and said that the search for the payloader’s driver is on. Also the allegation against police will be looked into.