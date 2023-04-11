Bansdroni: Fire at wood godown doused after 6 hrs, none injured

KOLKATA: Panic spread among residents of Bramhapur Burtolla area of Bansdroni after a major fire broke out at a godown of woods on Tuesday morning.



The fire was doused after almost six hours with the help of fire tenders. No reports of any injury was received. Minister Aroop Biswas along with local councillor rushed to the spot and took stock of the situation.

According to sources, around on Tuesday around 10:30 am fire broke out at the said godown of woods in Sheikhpara area of Brahapur.

As several inflammable chemicals were stored inside the godown along with woods, soon the flames started spreading. Fire had spread to an under construction building adjacent to the godown. Initially five fire tenders were pressed into action but later 10 more fire tenders were sent within a few hours.

Residents of the buildings around godown rushed out from their homes out of panic. The area got covered with thick black smoke. Due to the excessive heat, plastic pipes of the other adjacent buildings got melted and several window panes also shattered.

Around 12 pm, fire fighters were able to stop the flames from spreading. But the fire was still out of their control. Around 2:30 pm, the fire was controlled within a certain area. The flames were completely doused around 4:30 pm.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Local people alleged that the owner of the godown has no licence. Despite that he used to store woods and inflammable materials there.