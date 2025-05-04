Banochaya residents propose cycling routes, jungle safari to boost tourism

Alipurduar: Residents of Banochaya have submitted a series of proposals to the district administration aimed at developing the area into a tourist destination. Their plans include cycling routes through forests and tea gardens, trekking trails to the Bhutan border, and a jungle safari route within the Buxa Tiger Reserve.

Tourists have already started visiting Banochaya, staying in local homestays. Ahead of Durga Puja, the residents hope to offer more attractions. They have initiated efforts to showcase Nepali and Tamang cultural heritage to visitors. A five-day workshop recently concluded, where 38 local women were trained in Tamang folk songs and dances. Starting Sunday, 22 village children have begun a seven-day pantomime training under local experts. Banochaya also plans a four-day celebration around Buddha Purnima, which will include cultural events, tree planting, and efforts to construct a Buddha temple. Ramkumar Lama, a resident and tourism promoter, said: “Training of folk artists is ongoing. We’ve proposed a cycling route connecting Banochaya to Chinchula, Gangutia, Raimatang, Shalbari, Rajabhatkhawa, Mechpara, Chuapara, Radharani, Panbari Forest, Central Dooars, and the Bhutan border. We’ve also suggested a trekking trail to Goldungdham and Adama, and a jungle safari route under the Buxa Tiger Project.”

A district team is scheduled to visit Banochaya on Tuesday to discuss the proposals. Drama experts from Kolkata will also visit soon to begin theatre training. Banochaya, developed near the Bhatpara Tea Garden under Kalchini Block, was established in January 2024. It was created by relocating residents from forest villages Bhutia Basti and Gangutia Basti under a wildlife conservation project to rehabilitate tigers in Buxa. The village now houses over 190 families and is surrounded by six tea gardens. It lies just 500 meters from the Buxa Tiger Reserve and 15 km from Bhutan’s Phuentsholing.

The government is actively supporting its development. District Magistrate R Vimala said: “The location is breathtaking. We are reviewing the residents’ proposals with importance. A community hall and open stage are under construction.”