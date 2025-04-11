‘Bano Chhaya’ emerges as new tourism hub in Alipurduar

Alipurduar: Under the initiative of the West Bengal Tourism department and the supervision of the Alipurduar district administration, a significant push has begun to transform Bano Chhaya village into a promising rural tourism destination. Homestay registration is now underway in the village, with the first batch of ten beneficiaries each receiving a cheque of Rs 50,000 to support the development of their homestay facilities.

The village of Bano Chhaya was recently established to rehabilitate residents from Bhutia Basti and Gangutia Basti — two forest villages situated within the Buxa Tiger Reserve. These families have been relocated to land near the Bhatpara Tea Estate in Kalchini Block. The district administration has ensured that essential infrastructure and amenities are in place to facilitate a smooth transition and support livelihood opportunities in the tourism sector.

Strategically located just 15 kilometres from Bhutan’s Phuentsholing town via Central Dooars, Rangamati and Khoklabasti, Bano Chhaya is surrounded by six scenic tea gardens. With the Buxa Tiger Reserve a mere 500 meters away, the village holds immense potential for eco-tourism and winter travel.

To enhance the tourism experience, the administration is also constructing an open-air auditorium and a community hall to showcase the region’s rich tribal culture. Local performances, including traditional dance and folk songs, are expected to become a key attraction for visitors.

Speaking on the initiative, District Magistrate R Vimala said: “Special homestay registration camps have been organised at Bano Chhaya by the administration and the Tourism department. We initially received 16 applications, of which 10 have already begun construction and get financial support. An additional 19 applications have been submitted in the latest camp. A total of 35 homestays in a village like Bano Chhaya indicates great tourism potential.”

She added: “Construction of the open-air stage began today. We hope that evening cultural programmes featuring tribal dances and folk music will captivate tourists and make Bano Chhaya a unique destination in the Dooars region.”