Banned Firecrackers Seized on Assam-Bangla Border; 3 held

Cooch Behar: The Boxirhat Police Station seized a substantial quantity of banned firecrackers from a cargo lorry during a routine naka checking on the Assam-Bangla border on Sunday. The police have arrested three individuals in connection with the case. According to police sources, while conducting routine naka checking, police personnel stopped a cargo lorry and discovered 119 cartons containing firecrackers of different brands. Dyutiman Bhattacharya, district Superintendent of Police, stated: “We have seized 119 cartons of banned firecrackers, which are entirely illegal. Such raids will continue during Puja season.”

