Banned cough syrup seized along India-B’desh border

COOCH BEHAR: A carton of banned cough syrup was recovered at the Tufanganj police naka point along the India-Bangladesh border.

A youth, Aminur Rahman, was arrested in connection with the incident.

Tufanganj Sub-Divisional Police Officer Baibhav Bangar said that acting on a confidential tip, a search was conducted at Balabhut naka point.

Police intercepted a suspicious motorcycle coming from Balabhut to Tufanganj, on which they discovered the banned syrup.

The syrup carton was seized in the presence of a magistrate, and Rahman was arrested. Further investigations are ongoing.