‘Banmahotsav’: CM reposts her song on social media, emphasises green drive

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday marked the celebration of Banmahotsav by reposting on social media a song she had composed and written on environmental protection.

The song, sung by Rupankar Bagchi, was first shared by Banerjee on her X handle on June 5, on the occasion of World Environment Day. It was reposted on Monday to greet the people of the state at the start of Banmahotsav, which will continue till July 20. The song begins with the lines: “Sobuj banchao, sobuj dekhao / sobujer majhe vivek jagao” — which roughly translates to “Save the green, show the green / awaken conscience amidst the green.”

A key highlight of this year’s Banmahotsav is the free distribution of saplings: two seedlings per person in urban areas and five in rural areas, to be distributed through state Forest department nurseries. The initiative is aimed at combating climate change and environmental degradation.

The state government has set a target of planting 40 crore saplings across Bengal. Public participation is being encouraged through plantation drives in schools, municipalities, panchayats and local community groups.

On World Environment Day last year, Banerjee had also shared a poem in Bengali on her X handle, emphasising that greenery is our saviour and a green world is a beautiful world.