Bankura: Wall collapse kills 3 kids, state govt to extend help

Kolkata: The state government has decided to extend help to three families who lost their children in a wall collapse incident in Bishnupur, Bankura.



The three victims, Rohan Sardar (5 years), Nisa Sardar (4 years) and Ankush Sardar (3 years) of Baramora village, Bankadaha Gram Panchayat, Bishnupur block, were playing outside their homes when the tragedy took place, killing them all. The incident is said to have taken place around 5:30 am on Saturday.

An officer of Bishnupur Police Station is learnt to have said the children were rushed to the district hospital after the incident but were declared dead by the doctors before they could be admitted. The police said that the mud wall was at least five feet in height and may have collapsed due to the rains. The children got buried under the debris as they were playing near it.

A relative of one of the victims recalled that he heard a loud thud only to come out and witness that a wall had collapsed. He said the wall had collapsed at the exact spot where the children were playing. Subsequently, he discovered that all three of them got buried under the debris. The districts of South Bengal have been receiving heavy downpour since Friday.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Santanu Sen visited the spot and offered his condolences to the family. He assured them of all assistance from the state government.The MP is of the opinion that the Central government is to be blamed for the loss of the three lives since the family was deprived from the Awas Yojana scheme and were compelled to live in such a mud hut.

The fathers of the three deceased children, Joydeb Sardar, Prasanta Sardar and Chandi Sardar, flew to Delhi with TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee on Sunday evening to register their protests against the Central government.

Trinamool wrote on its X account: “In Bankura, a heartbreaking incident unfolded as a mud wall collapsed, claiming the lives of three innocent children. This tragedy was entirely avoidable, had the BJP-led Central Government acted responsibly and promptly released Bengal’s Awas Yojana funds. PM @narendramodi, this is the cost of vendetta politics!”