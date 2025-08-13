Bankura: Two held for TMC leader’s murder

Kolkata: Two persons have been reportedly arrested in connection with the shooting of Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Sekendar Khan in Sonamukhi’s Chakai area on Monday night.

The accused, identified as Ibrahim Sheikh and Khasim Sheikh, are the sons of former local booth president Nasim Sheikh. Police are interrogating them to identify others involved in the crime.

According to reports, Sikandar Khan, an influential Trinamool leader in the area and responsible for election management, was shot while returning home from the market. As per routine, he had spent the evening chatting with acquaintances. Around nightfall, assailants on a motorcycle fired three shots, hitting him in the head and back. He died on the spot. Police launched an extensive search in the area and arrested the two accused. Investigators are probing whether political rivalry was the motive. Sources said Khan and Nasim Sheikh had clashed months ago over the construction of a drain.

Following the incident, Nasim Sheikh and his family reportedly left the area. Police are searching for other suspects and maintaining a presence to prevent further tension. The body was sent to Bankura Sammilani Medical College and Hospital for autopsy. The killing has triggered fear in the locality, which remains under heavy police guard.