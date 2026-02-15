Bankura tops Bengal in paddy production, surpasses E Burdwan

Kolkata: Bankura has emerged as the state’s top paddy-producing district this year, surpassing East Burdwan, long regarded as Bengal’s rice bowl.



The area under paddy cultivation in Bankura has expanded significantly, with 3.8 lakh hectares brought under cultivation. The district recorded an average yield of 5 tonnes per hectare.

“Nature has blessed Bankura with four months of monsoon rainfall last year. This enabled us to take up paddy cultivation on lands where such cultivation was difficult in other years. We also ensured timely supply of quality seeds from the West Bengal Seed Corporation and the Sonamukhi project of the state Comprehensive Area Development Corporation (CADC),” said Subhasish Batabyal, chairman, CADC, Bankura.

Batabyal said the quality of seeds was assessed before distribution and that several counters were opened by CADC to facilitate hassle-free procurement by farmers. He added that Purba Bardhaman and Birbhum also procured seeds from the CADC Sonamukhi project, known for supplying quality seeds.

Deb Kumar Sarkar, deputy director of agriculture (Bankura), said the district administration ensured uninterrupted irrigation at crucial stages of cultivation.

Adequate supply of fertilisers at the right price was also guaranteed, he added.

Bankura’s emergence on the state’s rice production map assumes significance as, apart from East Burdwan, Murshidabad, Nadia, Hooghly, North Dinajpur and South Dinajpur have traditionally been known for high rice production.

The district administration has planned to open a sales counter at Krishak Bazar in each block during the upcoming Kharif season to ensure hassle-free availability of seeds for paddy cultivation this

year as well.