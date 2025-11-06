Bankura: Three Trinamool Congress youth leaders attacked

Kolkata: A violent incident took place on Wednesday night in the Kakardanga Mor area of the Patrasayar Police Station in Birbhum, when three members of the youth wing of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) were brutally attacked by a mob.

According to police sources, the victims were returning from watching a yatra in Nimai Nagar when their vehicle was intercepted at the bend near Dudhepukur. The group included the TMC block youth‐congress vice‐president Milon Kori, along with Shubhadeep Chakraborty and Sufal Ghosh. The assailants are alleged to be goons linked with the local unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), acting under the leadership of Patrasayar mandal committee functionary Swarup Ghosh, say local TMC leaders. The attack was particularly severe on Milon Kori, who is reported to have suffered a deep injury in his finger, which might need amputation, while Shubhadeep Chakraborty was struck on the head with a sharp weapon. All three were immediately admitted to the local hospital.

Reacting to the incident, the Bankura district TMC leadership condemned what they called a “deliberately planned assault to disturb the peace” of the area. They allege that the mob was organised and backed by BJP cadres.

In response, a written complaint has been filed by the TMC with the police naming Swarup Ghosh among the accused. Investigations are now under way to identify the attackers and determine their motives.