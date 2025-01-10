Bankura & Purulia dists receive Rs 2,100 cr investments proposal

Kolkata: Investment proposals of Rs 2,100 crore have been received from the participating entrepreneurs of Bankura and Purulia districts in the Synergy and Business Facilitation Conclave of the two districts.

The conclave was held in Bankura on Friday and it was inaugurated by Jyotsna Mandi, minister of state for Food and Supply department. The department of MSME and Textile which is organising the conclave across the state believes that going by the trend and performance of bank credit to MSME sector in the last few years, it is estimated that around Rs 4,700 crore investment is likely to come up in these two districts in the coming years with an employment potential to around 45,000 people. More than 370 major statutory clearances have been issued for industries and enterprises in Bankura and Purulia districts till December 2024 this financial year. In the financial year 2023-24, banks disbursed a total of Rs 6,755 crore in Bankura and Purulia districts. Bank loans to MSMEs in Bankura and Purulia districts during the 6 months from April to September in the financial year 2024-25 stood at around Rs 2,090 crore.

Till January 7, 2025, around 1,361 loan applications have been sanctioned in these two districts under the Bhabishyat Credit Card Scheme. The sanctioned amount is about Rs 30.5 crore. Final approval has been given to an industrial park on 21 acres of land at Jamkiri in Purulia and a park on 5.25 acres of land at Murakata in Bankura under the SAIP Scheme. Purulia Park has received the first instalment of government assistance. Once completed, these parks may attract an investment of Rs 300 crore with an employment potential of 1,200 people.

Meanwhile, the West Bengal Small Industries Development Corporation (WBSIDC) is setting up an industrial park on about 33 acres of land at Deuli in Gangajalghati block of Bankura district. The district administration of Purulia has developed an industrial park at Aghorpur in Jaipur block of Purulia on 22 acres of land at a cost of about Rs 6 crore. WBSIDC, after observing necessary formalities, will take over this park for plotting and allotment to intending entrepreneurs.