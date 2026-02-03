Bankura: Police arrest BJP leader in land case

Kolkata: A BJP leader was arrested in Bankura for obstructing police while discharging their duties, while the cops were in the middle of an inquiry about a land dispute.



According to sources, a land-related dispute was reportedly persisting for several years in the Bankura Sadar area between the BJP leader and another family. Recently, a complaint was lodged against the local BJP leader Gopal Dhibar. It is alleged that recently, when police went to the spot for inquiry Dhibar allegedly obstructed police from conducting the inquiry. It is also alleged that the BJP leader even made a post on social media about the police containing obscene comments.

On Sunday, police arrested Dhibar for obstructing the cops from discharging their duties. Dhibar, however, claimed that he has been framed as a BJP worker. After he was produced at the Bankura District Court, Dhibar was remanded to judicial custody for 14 days.

Though the BJP leadership is alleging political vendetta behind the arrest of Dhibar, the Trinamool Congress, however, stated that police have acted as per the law.