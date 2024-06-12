Bankura: One held with counterfeit currency notes

Kolkata: The Special Task Force (STF) of the state police nabbed a Fake Indian Currency Note (FICN) racketeer with counterfeit currency worth about Rs 1 lakh from Farakka on Sunday.

According to STF officials, acting on a tip off, cops of the STF intercepted a man identified as Bikash Mandal of Kaliachak in Malda from near Farakka bus stand. During a search of his belongings, cops found about Rs 1 lakh in Rs 500 denomination. During interrogation, Mandal confessed that he collected the FICN from Bangladesh through a person and that he was supposed to deliver the consignment to Bihar. On Monday, a case was registered and he was arrested.