Bankura: Min Jyotsna Mandi’s husband assaulted, 5 arrested

Kolkata: Tuhin Mandi, husband of Bengal’s minister of state for Food and Supplies Jyotsna Mandi, was allegedly assaulted by a group of individuals in the Daser More area of Khatra town in Bankura district on Friday evening. The incident occurred around 8 pm, when Tuhin had gone to the market as usual. According to police sources, Mandi sustained injuries to his arm and back after being beaten with sticks. He was rescued by local TMC workers and police, and taken to Khatra Sub-Divisional Hospital. He was released after receiving primary treatment, hospital sources said.

Later that night, Tuhin Mandi lodged a complaint with the local police, naming several individuals, including local BJP leader Shantanu Singha. Police have since arrested five people and launched a search for the others named in the complaint. Minister Jyotsna Mandi condemned the incident, calling it a politically motivated attack. “My husband had gone to Daser More in the evening, as he often does. A group of 15–16 people, led by BJP leader Shantanu Singha, suddenly attacked him. He is a government employee and not involved in politics. This heinous attack was clearly carried out to target me,” she told the media.