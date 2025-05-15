Bankura: Man beaten to death over feeding stray dogs

Kolkata: A man was assaulted to death by two of his neighbours over a conflict related to feeding stray dogs at Bishnupur in Bankura on Tuesday night.

Two accused were arrested on Wednesday afternoon on charges of culpable homicide.

According to sources, the deceased identified as Sudin Pal aged about 50 years and his brother Amitava Pal of Krishnaganj Gargaran area in Bishnupur used to feed stray dogs in the locality. Their neighbours identified as Shailen Pal and Toton Pal were allegedly against the feeding of stray dogs and often used to get involved in altercation with Sudin and Amitava.

On Tuesday night, Sudin and Amitava saw Shailen and Toton beating the dogs while they were returning from an event. When Sudin and Amitava protested, the accused duo allegedly started assaulting them. After a while, Amitava somehow managed to escape and went to the Bishnupur Police Station. When he returned, found that Sudin was lying on the ground with multiple injuries. He was rushed to Bishnupur Superspecialty Hospital where he was declared brought dead. It is alleged that the accused duo had thrashed Sudin with a brickbat. It may be mentioned that over a similar incident in South 24-Parganas a case of police inaction was filed at the Calcutta High Court last year.