Bankura: Madhyamik candidate takes test from hospital bed

kolkata: A Madhyamik examinee from Bankura took his second examination on Friday from his hospital bed at the Bankura Sammilani Medical College and Hospital. The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE), police administration and hospital authorities ensured that the candidate was able to appear for the test.

The candidate, who is a student of the Mandalkuli Netaji Vidyapith, appeared for the first test on February 23, Thursday. However, after returning home, the candidate complained of acute pain which was later diagnosed to be appendix.

He was first taken to a local hospital and later shifted to the Bankura Sammilani Medical College and Hospital. The candidate could not have physically reached the examination centre considering his health. His health condition was reported to the headmaster. The WBBSE, police and hospital officials made sure that the candidate was able to sit for his test on Friday. Thereafter, he underwent surgery.

The WBBSE president, Ramanuj Ganguly, in a press conference ahead of the starting of the Madhyamik Examinations 2023 stated that the board will try to respond to emergency situations and ensure that no candidate, willing to appear for the examination, is left behind. He had given a similar example of a candidate in Kolkata who was hospitalised but wanted to appear for the exam. Ganguly said that once the board receives the doctor’s certificate declaring the candidate to be fit to sit for the exam, an isolated space will be managed.

This year, 6,98,724 candidates will sit for the examination as compared to 10,98,775 candidates last year.