Bankura Jail inmates to perform at Kolkata Book Fair

KOLKATA: Inmates from Bankura jail and rescued girls will take the stage at the 48th Kolkata International Book Fair, sharing their stories at the West Bengal Commission for Women pavilion. Beyond performances, the pavilion will serve as a vital support hub, offering a help desk where women facing harassment, domestic violence or other forms of abuse can seek counseling and file complaints.

Sanghamitra Ghosh, IAS, Principal Secretary of the Department of Women and Child Welfare and Social Welfare, inaugurated the stall on Wednesday evening at Salt Lake Boimela Prangan. “The book fair is one of the largest gatherings in our state. This stall provides women and girls with a space to learn about their rights, voice their concerns, and seek solutions.” She also mentioned that over 5,000 domestic violence cases reached the courts last year, with most resulting in satisfactory judgments.

The Commission has also planned interactive panel discussions, workshops on women’s rights, mental health awareness sessions, and exhibitions featuring women-centric literature and art throughout the fair. The Women’s Commission will also honour footballer Sanjay Sen and singer Iman Chakraborty. Kakoli Kundu, Officer-in-Charge of the Women’s Cell at Howrah Police Station, will share her experiences on trafficking cases. Veteran singer Arati Mukherjee will also perform at the event.

Leena Gangopadhyay, Chairperson of the West Bengal Commission for Women, said: “The Commission always steps towards empowering women by sharing stories, experiences and expert insights that resonate with their struggles and aspirations. The International Kolkata Book Fair serves as a perfect platform to promote inclusivity, awareness and empowerment.”