Bankura: Child dies in mud house collapse

Kolkata: A child aged around two-and-a-half years died after a mud house collapsed on her. The incident occurred on Sunday morning in Birsingha village under Patrasayer Police Station in Bankura.

The victim girl has been identified as Kiran Lohar. A daily wage labourer, Biswanath Lohar stays at the mudhouse with his wife and two daughters. The victim is the youngest daughter who sustained serious injuries when the mud house collapsed.

The local people recovered the child from under the collapsed wall. She succumbed to her injuries after she was taken to a Patrasayer block primary health centre. According to local people, the victim girl was playing in the courtyard when the incident happened. The local administrations have assured all possible assistance to the victim family.

Meanwhile, Kolkata received record rainfall of more than 634 mm in July so far this year, highest in the past five years.

The city receives 571 mm rainfall on an average basis in July every year.